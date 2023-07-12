Carolina Beach hosts annual lifeguard competition

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A friendly competition at Carolina Beach between several ocean rescues teams putting their lifesaving skills to the test.

It was a heated contest as dozens of lifeguards challenged each other in a series of events as part of the South Atlantic Lifesaving Association Regional Competition.

Challenges included landline rescue races, paddleboard relays, beach runs, and surf races. Wrightsville Beach’s team has taken home first place the past two years and they are hoping to defend that title.

Shawn Kelly, Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Captain, said this competition comes at a good time with the surge of rip current rescues in our area.

“The rip currents have been pretty prevalent this year so far off the jump. We’ve had well over 250 rescues with just our 4th of July weekend last week. So, we were very very busy,” Kelly said.

He said this is an opportunity to assess the strategies they take to the water daily. He adds he and his lifeguards look forward to showing off their lifesaving techniques every year.

“All types of rescue techniques that we use on a day-to-day basis but take out the live victims and just have pure fun and just race each other,” Kelly said.

He said these lifeguards are accustomed to working together. So, today was a great chance to show their competitive side.

Kelly added that these men and women work hard to protect you. So, make it easier on them by obeying the flag system, and never swimming solo or without a lifeguard on deck.