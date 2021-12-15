Carolina Beach installs new council, Deb LeCompte fills vacant seat

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newly elected Carolina Beach town council members were sworn in on Tuesday night.

Lynn Barbee was sworn in by Representative Charlie Miller as the mayor of Carolina Beach. Outgoing mayor LeAnn Pierce announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection, but instead plans to run for New Hanover County commissioner.

Two seats were up for the town council during elections. Former mayor Joe Benson and Mike Hoffer got the most votes. Other council candidates included Vincent Losito, Matt Dunn, and Deb LeCompte.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the newly-installed council voted unanimously to fill the vacant council seat left behind by Barbee with Deb LeCompte.

The council also unanimously voted for Jay Healy to continue as mayor pro-tem.