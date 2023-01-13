Carolina Beach Police Department reports increase in e-bike thefts

Carolina Beach Police are urging residents to lock up their e-bikes to avoid theft (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you own an e-bike in Carolina Beach, police are urging you to be extra vigilant.

With the rise in popularity of e-bikes, the Carolina Beach Police Department says there has seen a recent increase in e-bike thefts.

Because of their value, police say e-bikes are desirable targets for thieves, especially when left unsecured in open areas or unlocked when visible and unattended. Therefore, just like any other property, you are asked to remember to secure your e-bikes.

The best practice is to keep your e-bike in a garage, fenced area or out of sight and always keep your e-bike locked securely when unattended.