Carolina Beach presents 20-year infrastructure financial plan

Carolina Beach has unveiled its 20 year infrastructure plan (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Town Council in Carolina Beach have presented a twenty-year infrastructure financial plan.

Council introduced the plan at their meeting on March 28th.

The plan lays out the timing of over $70 million dollars worth of projects and the needed bonds to pay for the improvements. It also includes built-in rate increases and is adjusted for expected inflationary increases.

“Keep in mind that these financial plans will morph some as we apply for any available state and federal funding,” Mayor Lynn Barbee said. “The plans are conservative and assume maximum debt required. Plans become roadmaps. We may detour some over the next twenty years but at least we now know where we are and where we are going.”

The CB2045 Infrastructure Plan includes projects like improved water storage and capacity, a new water treatment facility, needed stormwater improvements, and more.

To view detailed information about the plan, click HERE.