Carolina Beach replacing boardwalk boards

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed strolling along the Carolina Beach boardwalk.

But, with wear and tear from visitors and the weather, it’s in need of a little repair.

Work started on replacing old boards along the boardwalk on Tuesday, July 25th.

Crews started at the south end of the boardwalk and are expected to finish working on the north end on Thursday, July 27th.

Once the project is complete, the town will take a look at the rest of the boardwalk to determine whether more boards need to be replaced.