Carolina Beach State Park inviting volunteers to help with habitat restoration project

Volunteers are needed to help plant marsh plants as part of a habitat restoration project (Photo: Alan Cradick / Carolina Beach State Park)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Coastal Federation is inviting volunteers to help plant thousands of marsh plants to complete a habitat restoration project at Carolina Beach State Park.



For the last several months, the Coastal Federation, and NC State Parks, have been working to restore 10 acres of tidal marsh between the park’s Sugarloaf and Swamp trails.



The project began with the removal of Phragmites throughout the site which is an invasive and harmful plant species that overcomes natural marsh.



On June 26th and 27th, volunteers will work with project partners to plant the newly formed wetland site with thousands of native grasses to restore an important tidal marsh.



“We look forward to working with volunteers to complete the planting phase of the wetland restoration project,” said Bree Charron, the Coastal Federation’s Water Quality Program Director and Professional Engineer.



The Coastal Federation still has a number of volunteer slots available on the morning of June 27th and invites community members to sign up. All of the necessary equipment will be provided as well as lunch and refreshments. Those interested in helping are asked to sign up by clicking HERE.