Carolina Beach to begin parking pass, decal, golf cart permit sales soon

Several types of passes and decals will be available for purchase beginning next month (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach will begin their sale of 2023 parking passes, re-entry decals and golf cart permits next month.

Beginning January 3rd, golf cart permits will be available for purchase at Town Hall. They’ll be available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Two weeks later, on January 17th, several different types of passes will become available:

Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address).

Re-entry Decal: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners at no cost through March 31st. A fee of $20 will be charged for re-entry decals obtained after March 31st. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Low Speed Vehicle Digital Parking Pass: Available to all permanent Carolina/Kure Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $40 each. Vehicle registration and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with a Carolina/Kure Beach address). Non-residents may also purchase at a cost of $100 each.

CBD Employee Digital Parking Pass: Available to Carolina Beach Central Business District (CBD) business owners to purchase for employees working in the CBD. Cost: $100 each; completed application required.

Golf Cart Permit: Available to all permanent Carolina Beach residents and property/business owners for a cost of $60 each. A completed application with insurance information and proof of residency or property/business ownership is required (tax bill, lease copy, or utility bill with Carolina Beach address).

Purchases made with a credit/debit card online or in person may be subject to additional third-party transaction fees.

If you have any questions about purchasing a 2023 parking pass, re-entry decal, or golf cart permit, please contact the parking office (910) 458-4614 or Town Hall (910) 458-2999.