Carolina Beach town council member receives citation for alleged underage alcohol distribution

Michael Hoffer has been issued a citation for allegedly providing alcohol to underage drinkers (Photo: Town of Carolina Beach)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council member Michael Hoffer has received a citation following a party at his home.

The Carolina Beach Police Department says they received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight Monday.

Police say underage partygoers were discovered at the house, which was determined to be Hoffer’s.

Hoffer was issued a citation for the charge of N.C.G.S. 18B-302(c)(2) Aid and Abet Under 21 Sell/Give/Purchase/Possession Alcoholic Beverage.

No more information has been released.

We reached out to Michael Hoffer but haven’t received a response.