Carolina Beach Town Council votes in favor of property acquisition on Georgia Avenue

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)–More than a dozen community members attended a town council meeting in Carolina Beach on Tuesday, to oppose a request by a local business to have a fence erected.

Carolina Beach’s town council unanimously voted in favor of acquiring the right-of-way over the property on Georgia Avenue connected to Florida Avenue.

In Late August, Kerry and Melvin Machovec learned about an application for a fence to be erected in front of their home on Georgia Avenue, by the business owner across from their property.

“They did not notify us by mail, there was nothing from the town, that this was even a consideration and everything I had taken to the town about it, prior to that, I was told ‘no, that can’t happen they can’t block the road, it’s a town easement’,” said Kerry Machovec, concerned homeowner.

The couple says the fence would create a dead end on Georgia Avenue, and restrict access to their driveway.

“Obviously it’s extremely detrimental to our property and our livelihood, because we would no longer be able to access our driveway, but it’s a community issue. You know, as much as it breaks my heart of what could happen to our home, it’s a community issue. Florida, –it floods, so the folks that live on the north end of Florida, when that road floods, they come this way.”

During Tuesday’s meeting the Machovec’s hope to have their concerns heard by the council and many other people were also there who opposed the request for the fence.

“We are just hoping to get the town to support us, and do the right thing, which I believe is to take the road, and turn the road into a public road. It has been used as a public road for over 30 years,” said Machovec.

The council went to closed session within ten minutes of the meeting, and then unanimously voted in favor of acquiring the property on Georgia Avenue connected to Florida Avenue, either by voluntary acquisition or eminent domain.