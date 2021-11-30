Carolina Beach votes in favor of year-round paid parking

In a workshop meeting Tuesday morning, council voted 3-2 to move ahead with having paid parking all year long.

Parking meters at Carolina Beach (Photo: Peyton Furtado)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — 2022 will cost you more to visit Carolina Beach during the off season. The town has voted in favor of having year-round paid parking, beginning next fall.

In a workshop meeting Tuesday morning, council voted 3-2 to move ahead with having paid parking all year long. Mayor LeAnn Pierce and councilman JoDan Garza were against it.

Currently, paid parking is enforced from March 1 to October 31 during 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. Parking lots and most meters cost $5 per hour or $20 a day.

Starting next year, the hours will be reduced from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from March through October. Starting Nov. 1 until Feb. 28, paid parking will be enforced from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with it costing you $2 per hour or $10 a day.

Ed Parvin presented the plan with Garza quickly expressing concerns. Parvin said the off season paid parking would generate about $65,000. However, some questioned how he got to that number. Pierce saying this is the slowest November she has seen in a long time.



(The topic is discussed starting at 1:19:40)

This story will be updated and we will more details tonight on WWAY News.