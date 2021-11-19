Carolina Beach votes to buy remaining land of Freeman Park

Freeman Park (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach Town Council voted Friday afternoon to purchase the remaining tracks of Freeman Park.

This preserves 300 acres of open space and secures beach renourishment easements for future projects, Mayor LeAnn Pierce wrote on Facebook.

“We will be in contact with the Freeman family to construct a monument in their honor to preserve the history of the Freeman’s,” the post reads.

She says the town plans to partner with organizations such as UNCW Marine studies, Masonboro.org and others to create educational pieces such as living classrooms, oyster farming, kayak launches and walking trails.

“This ensures Freeman Park which borders the ocean, Intracoastal waterway and the Carolina Beach inlet as open space for all future generations to enjoy it’s beauty,” she wrote.

Pierce adds that taxpayers will not foot the bill. User fees from the park will along with potential grant money will allow the town to buy the land.