Carolina Beach woman convicted in 2017 adoption scheme captured 17 months after escape

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (STARNEWS) — A former Carolina Beach woman who ran an online scheme promising to sell a baby she didn’t have is back in custody after escaping more than 17 months ago.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Wendy Mae Jenkins George, 42, escaped custody March 18, 2021, while she was serving a portion of her prison sentence at her Asheville home through the department’s Extending the Limits of Confinement program.

George was captured Friday and is currently being held in the North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women in Raleigh, according to the state Department Of Public Safety Public Information database.

