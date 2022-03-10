Carpool program aims to help commuters save on gas

Cars in traffic (Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While gas prices continue to rise, CBS 17 is looking for ways to help drivers find other commuting options to save some money on gas.

A statewide program called Share The Ride NC helps to connect drivers with others looking to carpool. It’s been around since 2007 and was launched by the state’s Department of Transportation.

Share The Ride administrator Paul Straw said they’re seeing an increase in users since gas started going up.

“We’re in the game of trying to reduce congestion and improve air quality. That’s essentially how our funded is determined for this statewide program,” said Straw.

He said the program has about 3,500 people actively using the app, and that most users are in urban areas.

“If there is an opportunity to find somebody that shares that commute, we give them the chance to connect,” Straw said. “Share The Ride NC something that is very important for us is we don’t share private information. The only thing that we share is a first name.”

How does it work?

