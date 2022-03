Cary woman hopes sign on SUV will help her dad find a kidney

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — From bumper stickers to window decals, people put all kinds of things on their cars.

A Cary woman hopes the message on the rear window of her SUV could save her dad’s life.

Natalie Hoffman hopes the sign catches your eye and touches your heart.

“I love my dad more than life itself,” she said. “He is the most amazing father possibly imaginable. He worked two jobs to put us through school.”

Read more here.