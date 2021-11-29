CASE CLOSED: Man pleads guilty in Brunswick County to 1995 murder of Tim Smart

The arrest was made in this #Unsolved case in 2019

Bryan Lee O'Daniels agrees to a plea deal in the death of Tim Smart on November 29, 2021 (Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After more than 25 years, a family receives closure after the man who killed their missing loved one pleads guilty in a Brunswick County courtroom.

Two years ago, Bryan Lee O’Daniels was arrested for the murder of Timothy Smart, who disappeared in July of 1995. At the time, Smart lived in the 200 block of South Shore Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes. That was the last place he was ever seen. Smart had been hired by a trucking company in South Carolina and was scheduled for orientation to start driving the truck, but would never make it to that orientation.

WWAY reported on the missing man’s unsolved case as part of Hannah Patrick’s “#Unsolved” series that aired in May of 2018. SBI says after the news story aired, an anonymous caller contacted the SBI and provided information that revitalized Smart’s case.

After months of questioning witnesses, SBI agents and officers from the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department said they found skeletal remains believed to be that of Smart’s on in September of 2019.

O’Daniels appeared in court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to second degree murder as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.

Hannah Patrick is in the courtroom and will have the full story tonight on WWAY News.