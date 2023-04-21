Castle Doctrine explained

If you own a firearm, Bruce Mason, Attorney, said it’s important to know what you're allowed to do -- by law -- to protect yourself.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With a fatal shooting in Upstate New York, shootings in Kansas City and Texas – many are wondering why so many people are quick to pull the trigger, when someone ventures onto their property.

Bruce Mason is an attorney at Mason, Mason and Smith Attorneys at Law, in Wilmington.

Mason said everyone needs to understand the Castle Doctrine.

The North Carolina General Assembly passed a law in 2011 based on that doctrine, which was renamed the Defense of Habitation, Workplace and Motor Vehicle in 2011.

If you own a firearm, Mason said it’s important to know what you’re allowed to do — by law — to protect yourself.

Mason said, “The doctrine says that if someone is trying to enter your home, your workplace or your car — they are presumed to be doing so with the intent to commit a felony, a violent felony, and intending to cause harm to you or your family. It also states that the person using deadly force is presumed to have feared for their safety, presumed either death or serious bodily injury, and that person has the right then to use deadly force.”

Mason also added that while you have the right to protect yourself in these places, if you go beyond what the law permits — you could prosecuted.