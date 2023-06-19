Castle Hayne celebrates Juneteenth

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY)– A Juneteenth celebration was held in Castle Hayne this afternoon.

The event took place on a few acres of the Old Rockhill Plantation, an area rich in history. There was food and drink, music, and games.

One of the organizers of today’s celebration says there was a special reason why they decided to hold the event there.

“Rock Hill was the Rock Hill Plantation, then when slavery ended and everyone was selling off their land, my great great grandfather bought this land for $65,” Bernard Williams, Owner of the land the event was held.

The non-profit, “Schule” or “Sustaining Community Health Unity and Life Economies” put on today’s celebration. Their mission is to educate community members about the past, and encourage them to focus on ways to ensure a positive future.