Castle Hayne church helping to tackle affordable housing crisis

New Beginning Christian Church broke ground for a construction project that will create affordable housing for seniors.

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Across the country, there is a shortage of affordable housing. One group in particular need of housing is seniors.

On Thursday, June 15th, several local groups in New Hanover County broke ground on a project that has been years in the making.

The church partnered with East Carolina Community Development Corporation on the project.

68 units will be built on 8 acres of land located next to the church on Alex Trask Drive in Castle Hayne.

Construction will take about 18 months to complete.

Robert Campbell is the church’s senior pastor. He said the project has taken a long time to get off the ground.

“It’s been 8 years,” Campbell said. “We put in for this program 5 years in a row and we got denied, denied, denied, denied. We won it 3 years ago and then COVID and since then the cost of everything went up.”

Seniors who are 55 or older will be eligible to live there with monthly rents ranging from $375 to $875, based on average median income.

Eligible seniors will be able to start applying for a unit later this year.