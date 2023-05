Castle Hayne man arrested for allegedly soliciting child by computer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man was arrested Wednesday in Bolivia for alleged solicitation of a child by computer.

Ryan Michael Wiggins, 31, of Castle Heights Drive, was processed into the Brunswick County Detention Facility where he remains at this time.

The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by detectives with the BCSO Special Crimes Unit.