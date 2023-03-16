Castle Hayne resident expresses concerns over construction trash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Castle Hayne resident claims litter piling up near the entrance of the road to her home is coming from a nearby construction site.

Melinda Linebarier lives on Buck Drive, off Sidbury Road. She says within the last 5 months, she has seen an increase in the amount of trash piling up in a ditch in front of her road, and she is concerned about the environmental impact.

“Some people don’t realize it, or either they don’t care, –they think their above the law, because the littering continues,” said Melinda Linebarier, resident.

Melinda Linebarier said she believes trash is blowing over from a housing development that is under construction along Sidbury Road.

Linebarier says she’s seen construction trash, like roofing materials, and packaging for construction items, along with food containers.

She says she has gone out to pick up the litter herself, but more returns in its place.

Linebarier says she has been in contact with an environment detective with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office about the issue.

“I’ve been here for 36 years, and there was nowhere –not close to the amount of litter that’s in that ditch right now until Sidbury Station construction site started over there, and they have been notified to clean it up, and they have yet to do it,” said Linebarier.

NCDOT Division 3 Roadside Environmental Engineer Keith Groves says the agency manages the road for litter pickup, and that in the 2022’s fiscal year it spent $1.3 million picking up litter in division 3. He says people can call their office to report litter or complete a citizens action request to report litter on roads they maintain.

“DOT has the responsibility, and unfortunate responsibility to try to –try to keep up with the litter problem, but ultimately law enforcement needs to enforce the litter laws that are in place. It’s a class 3 misdemeanor for intentionally or unintentionally littering, –that carries a $150 up to $1000 fine and up to 24 hours of community service,” said Keith Groves, NCDOT Division 3 roadside environmental engineer.

“Somethings got to be done, because –you know what, we’re not going to be eating clean fish, and swimming in a clean ocean that this area supposedly so proud of because of all of the trash New Hanover County is dumping in the ocean,” said Linebarier.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with D.R. Horton, the construction company, about the litter and the company agreed to clean it up.

WWAY reach out to D.R. Horton for a comment, but have not yet heard back.