Caswell Beach seeks public input through Strategic Plan questionnaire

CASWELL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Caswell Beach Planning Board has started the process of revising the 2017 Strategic Plan and is seeking public input in the process.

The Town says the Strategic Plan serves as a “road map” for the future and memorializes the community’s values and priorities.

The Planning Board wants Caswell Beach residents to answer a short questionnaire by clicking the link.

The Planning Board would like to have responses by December 15th, 2021.