CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Orlando toddler rescued from apartment fire

Toddler rescued from fire on April 23, 2022 (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, FL (WWAY) — A sheriff’s deputy in Orlando, Florida climbed up a balcony and plucked a 1-year-old girl to safety from an apartment fire on Saturday.

The dramatic rescue was captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby as flames shot out from the apartment one floor above.

He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire caused extensive damage with 24 units impacted.