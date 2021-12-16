CCSO: Woman leads authorities on chase across state lines

Christina Hernandez (Photo: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday following a chase with authorities spanning across state lines, according to deputies.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were conducting surveillance in high crime areas of Tabor City when they saw a truck leaving one of the locations. Investigators tried to stop the truck, but the driver, Christina Hernandez, reportedly took off. That’s when authorities chased after her.

During the chase, CCSO says Hernandez attempted to hit an investigator’s vehicle then continued driving into South Carolina.

20 minutes into the chase and now in another state, a Loris police officer deployed stop sticks, flattening the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle wrecked into the median of US 701, just outside the Loris city limits. CCSO says Hernandez got out of the car and ran off. She was arrested shortly after. The sheriff’s office said they seized cocaine that she had on her.

Hernandez was taken into custody by Horry County Police Department and transported to J Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, SC. She was charged for Reckless Driving, Failing to Stop for a Blue Light, and Possessing Less Than One Gram of Cocaine. CCSO investigators also obtained warrants for Hernandez for Felony Flee to Elude and Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer.