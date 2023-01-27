CDC launches tool to help you find free COVID-19 testing

Types of COVID-19 tests offered vary by location and provider but include laboratory-based (NAATs) and rapid (POC) testing.

The CDC launches a new tool to help you find free COVID-19 testing sites in your area. (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Centers for Disease control and Prevention (CDC) has launched a new online tool to help you find no-cost COVID-19 testing locations in your area.

On their website, you can search for nearby location sites by entering your zip code.

Once entered, the website will provide you with the nearest locations that offer free COVID-19 testing.

They provide a list, with the locations distance and address. If you need a visual, there is also a map view.

You will then need to schedule an appointment (if applicable) with the location, either online or by phone.

Click here to use the tool.

