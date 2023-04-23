Celebrating Ellena Vollmer’s life and a wish come true

With the help of “Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Ellena is now a published author.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At “Barne’s and Noble,” celebrating the life of Ellena Vollmer and a wish come true.

Ellena Vollmer is a 16-year-old girl from Elizabeth City.

After her diagnosis of terminal brain cancer, she knew the legacy she wanted to leave behind.

Unfortunately, Ellena died shortly before her book became published, but her family says she was able to see a rough draft and was very pleased with the outcome.

“Coconut and Charles” is a book Ellena wrote when she was 8 and had the help to bring it to life by illustrator, Haji P.

Besides becoming an author, more than anything, Ellena wanted a portion of the proceeds raised from this book to go towards research for the disease she battled.

Laurie Hanson, Ellena’s Mother, said, “Just seeing her book come to life and be so beautiful and colorful and that could share it with the world now. It really means a lot, it really does. My daughter was very talented even at 8-years-old when she wrote this.”

Rodney Hanson, Ellena’s Stepfather, said, “She was amazing. She was a nurturer.”

Those were just a few ways to describe Ellena, according to her family, but she was many things.

One of them being creative. Ellena crafted this book carefully and even hid a few surprises along the way.

To name one, a character’s hair grows as each page turns.

You can purchase a copy of Ellena’s book on “Amazon” or at “Barne’s and Noble.”