WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Celebrating Israel’s 75th birthday.

Several Jewish organizations partnered together today to commemorate the Israeli Declaration of Independence dating back to 1948.

The celebration was held at Long Leaf Park and hosted over 200 people.

We spoke with two Rabbis who said this event has been a vision over the past 8-months and today it became a reality.

Rabbi Emily Losben-Ostrov, said, “We’ve had a lot of fun and lots of people all ages — from babies to almost a hundred.”

Rabbi Chaya Bender, said, “It just feels like a breath of fresh air — a breath of life — to see all of us coming together from all over the Jewish community of Wilmington.”

The celebration featured games, dancing, traditional Jewish food and Israeli pride.

Though many celebrated early, Tuesday will mark 75-years since Israel gained its’ independence.