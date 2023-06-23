CFCC alumni Travis Shallow opening for Clint Black this Sunday at Wilson Center

Travis Shallow is opening for Clint Black at the Wilson Center on Sunday (Photo: Erika Arlee / CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College alumni Travis Shallow will open for award-winning country artist Clint Black on Sunday at the Wilson Center.

Shallow, an Americana and Folk singer/songwriter, will perform to a packed crowd with a solo acoustic set.

Travis Shallow graduated from Cape Fear Community College with an Associate of Art. During his time at CFCC, he took courses in guitar and music theory with the aspiration to bring his songs and musical talents to the big stage.

Since graduating, Shallow’s aspirations have become a reality, opening for acts like Gregg Allman and now returning to his alma mater to open for a country legend.

“This is a full circle moment,” said Shallow. “I never would have thought as an 18-year-old kid taking classes at Cape Fear Community College that I would return 21 years later to open for a national act. It’s crazy, and I’m super blessed for where my career has taken me.”

There are a very limited number of tickets remaining for Sunday’s show. Tickets can be purchased HERE.