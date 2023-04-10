CFCC announces new Construction Academy

CFCC has announced a new Construction Academy (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has announced the launch of a new Construction Academy.

The course is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and experience needed to begin a career in the construction industry.

CFCC says the academy is an intensive 10-week course running from June 19th to August 30th. Classes will be held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The academy costs $190, which includes access to all materials and equipment.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to take your career to the next level, the Construction Academy is the perfect place to start, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new Construction Academy program,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “Construction is a vital industry that offers tremendous opportunities for growth and career advancement, and we are proud to play a role in equipping the next generation of builders.”

During the academy, students will learn about various topics, including OSHA 10, basic safety, introduction to construction, math, hand tools, power tools, construction drawings, basic rigging, communication skills, employability skills, and materials handling. These topics will provide a comprehensive understanding of the construction industry and equip participants with the skills to succeed.

Interested individuals can register to begin classes HERE.