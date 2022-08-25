CFCC announces two new Board of Trustees appointments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been appointed to Cape Fear Community College’s Board of Trustees.

Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson were appointed for four-year terms by the New Hanover County Board of Education and New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, respectively.

Funderburk III has lived in New Hanover County since 1970 when his father retired from the Marine Corps. He completed a B.A. in English at Hampden-Sydney College and an M.A. in English Literature and Rhetoric at the University of Maine.

Wilson was born in Pender County and raised in Wilmington. He earned a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

“Cape Fear Community College is privileged to have Mr. Funderburk III and Mr. Wilson join our board,” CFCC president Jim Morton said. “They bring tremendous experience to the table and understand the importance of education in our community. We are honored that they have agreed to serve in this way.”

Mr. Robby Collins and Ms. Mary Lyons Rouse have completed their four-year terms with the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

“I sincerely appreciate all the time, effort, and care Mr. Collins and Ms. Rouse have contributed to Cape Fear Community College,” Morton continued. “They will always be an important part of the Sea Devil family.”