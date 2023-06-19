CFCC art students take one Boston native down a trip on memory lane through paint

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Several Cape Fear Community College students have been rallying together to tackle a large and meaningful project.

Ray Starling, Ava Gosling, Oliver Avero, Jack Estep, and Brennan Hazle traveled to a home in Castle Hayne where they’ve been tasked with painting a mural.

The mural depicts homeowner Kerri Caldarone and her journey from Boston to New Hanover County.

Caldarone said the idea for the mural came about when she began missing her northeast home.

CFCC professor of art and art history, Victoria Paige, rounded up current and former students to make the vision a reality.

“My style is a lot of adding a bunch of detail. Adding a bunch of little things here and there. For me, it means a lot somebody wants my help to work on something. I just really enjoy doing things for other people,” said Jack Estep, a former CFCC art student.

Students have been working on the project since May and should finish it in the coming weeks.