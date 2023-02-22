CFCC blowing up car as stunt for large film project; community invited to watch

Cape Fear Community College is holding a major stunt for a film on Sunday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to witness a major stunt for a film, CFCC is offering the chance on Sunday.

The college has plans to blow up a car as part of a stunt for the pilot of a ‘very wild’ television film.

CFCC student, Luce Bennett, is directing and producing the film, with help from the Film Program and local film professionals.

Locals are invited to watch the car explosion from a safe distance near the film set at 3101 Marathon Ave in Castle Hayne.

The explosion is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The New Hanover County Fire Department says they will be there to keep items and people safe during the stunt.