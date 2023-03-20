CFCC earns Military Friendly School gold status designation

CFCC has been awarded a special designation(Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) has been awarded a special designation once again.

The school has received the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School designation, getting gold status this year.

Gold award winners have programs that scored within 20 percent of the 10th-ranked institution within their category.

The designation is awarded yearly by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business. This award recognizes higher education institutions that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their families. Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey.

“We are thrilled to be again recognized as a military-friendly school,” said Jason Bocchino, CFCC Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “CFCC’s commitment to supporting military students and their families is commendable, and we are committed to ensuring that our efforts make a real difference in the lives of these students and their families.”