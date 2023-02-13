CFCC holding healthcare career fair

Cape Fear Community College is holding a healthcare career fair later this month (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a job in the healthcare field, Cape Fear Community College is holding a career fair you’ll want to attend.

CFCC is holding the event on February 28th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Daniel’s Hall, located on the fifth floor of CFCC’s Union Station.

The career fair offers the opportunity for current students and members of the public interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field to explore their options and connect with potential employers. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally. There is no cost to attend.

The career fair will feature local providers, allowing attendees to meet with hiring managers, learn about job openings, and gather information on educational and training programs. Participating providers include:

· Novant Health

· Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove

· Bayada Home Health Care

· Black Pearl HomeCare

· Coastline Therapy

· Emerge Ortho P.A.

· Heartland Dental

· Home Instead Senior Care

· IntelliChoice Home Care

· Onslow Memorial Hospital

· PEAK Athletics

· Plantation Village

· Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry

· Senior Living Hiring

· The Davis Community

· The Laurels of Pender

· Well Care Health

Representatives from Cape Fear Community College’s Health and Human Services programs will be in attendance.