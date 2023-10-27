CFCC hosting inaugural tournament for former player who died of heart condition

A tournament is being held for Tyrek Coger who died of a heart condition (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) men’s basketball team has announced the inaugural “Tyrek Coger Classic” tournament to kick off the season.

The tournament is named after Tyrek Coger, a former CFCC basketball player who died in 2016.

The tournament will take place on November 10th and 11th at the Joe and Barbara Schwartz Center (610 N. Front Street).

Tyrek was a standout basketball player at CFCC from 2014 through 2016. He transferred to Oklahoma State University, where Tyrek experienced a medical emergency during team training and died due to a heart condition.

The “Tyrek Coger Classic” brings teams together from across North Carolina and Maryland for a weekend of competition, comraderies, and remembrance.

The game schedule for the weekend is as follows:

· Friday, November 10:

o Brunswick Community College vs. Hagerstown Community College (5:00 p.m.)

o Cape Fear Community College vs. CCBC Catonsville (7:00 p.m.)

· Saturday, November 11:

o Brunswick Community College vs. CCBC Catonsville (1:00 p.m.)

o Cape Fear Community College vs. Hagerstown Community College (3:00 p.m.)

All games are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased upon arrival with cash or a credit card. Guests 12 and under are free. For guests 13 and older, tickets are $15 for a tournament pass (good for all games) or a single-day pass for $10. All CFCC students and employees can attend for free with a valid CFCC ID. Parking is free to game attendees in the CFCC parking lot on Hanover Street and Front Street.