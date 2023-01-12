CFCC hosting suicide prevention workshop next month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is holding a free Suicide Prevention Workshop next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 4th at Union Station in room 252.

Two different programs will be offered. Attendance at both sessions is not required but strongly encouraged.

Morning Session – More than Sad for Parents (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.)

This session teaches parents how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health problems, initiate a

conversation about mental health with their child and get help. This program focuses on parents, guardians, and those who interact daily with teen youth.

Afternoon Session – Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention (1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.)

This session covers the general scope of suicide, the research on prevention, and what people can do to fight

suicide. Participants will learn common risk factors, warning signs associated with suicide, and how to keep themselves and others safe.

Registration is limited to 40 attendees. Advance registration is required for each session.

To register, click HERE.