CFCC launches campaign to raise $1 million for nursing scholarships

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) Foundation has launched a new fundraising campaign with the goal of raising $1 million to support nursing scholarships for students.

The campaign is part of the college’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible and affordable education to the community.

North Carolina faces an estimated shortage of nearly 12,500 registered nurses and more than 5,000 licensed practical nurses (LPN) by 2033, according to a press release. By providing scholarships, the college says they hope to remove financial barriers and allow more students to achieve their academic and career goals.

“We are committed to ensuring that our students have the resources they need to succeed, including access to financial support,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “By launching this fundraising campaign, we hope to provide more opportunities for students to pursue a career in nursing and positively impact their community.”

Nursing scholarships will be awarded to eligible students demonstrating financial need and a commitment to academic excellence. Recipients will be selected by a review committee formed of community members.

The fundraising campaign will rely on the generosity of donors, including individuals and businesses. To donate, click HERE.