CFCC launches Upward Bound program for high school students

CFCC has announced a new program (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has announced the launch of an Upward Bound program.

CFCC says the program is designed for motivated high school students in grades 9-12 who demonstrate the potential for success but may face economic and social barriers to pursuing higher education.

Eligible students must demonstrate a financial need or be a first-generation-to-college student. Students who attend Pender Early College High School and are districted for Pender High School or Heide Trask High School are also eligible.

Services include:

• Cultural enrichment activities

• Academic tutoring

• Engaging academic workshops

• SAT/ACT prep

• University/college tours

• SummerAcademy

• Financial literacy for students and parents

“We believe that every student deserves opportunities for academic success and personal growth,” said Mary Elizabeth McIntosh, CFCC Upward Bound Director. “Through CFCC’s Upward Bound program, we aim to empower local students by providing them with the necessary support and resources to pursue higher education. We want each of them to achieve their full potential.”