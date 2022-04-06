UPDATE: CFCC north campus evacuated due to suspicious object found in parking lot

CFCC evacuated due to suspicious package (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s north campus has been evacuated, and all evening classes have been cancelled at the North Campus as the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office EOD Unit investigates a suspicious object found in one of its parking lots.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a deputy was patrolling the north campus when he noticed a car with an open door in a parking lot and a suspicious object inside the car. The county’s EOD Unit was called as a precaution. The item is being inspected.

