CFCC offering new program dedicated to first-generation college students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — School’s not far away and a new program for first-generation college students is being offered by Cape Fear Community College.

The program is called Upward Bound.

It’s a federal program sponsored by the Department of Education.

It provides support for students as they prepare for college.

Eligible students consist of high school students demonstrating financial need, having a minimal GPA of 2.5, and are a first-generation college student.

“It’s been a program that’s going on for decades, but we were very lucky to be new grantees. Um, and to be able to serve the students in Pender County where we could see that need,” Upward Bound Director, Mary Elizabeth McIntosh, said.

McIntosh said the college looks forward to providing students with resources as they embark on a new educational journey.