CFCC offering several Black History Month events throughout February

Several events are being held at CFCC for Black History Month (Photo: DoD / GNU/License Link/NASA/Nobel Foundation/USIA/Arthur Rothstein)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially Black History Month, dedicated to honoring the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans who have helped shape our nation.

Throughout the month of February, Cape Fear Community College is offering several events for community members to have the opportunity to learn about and hear from local Black leaders and history, discover Black-owned businesses and artists, and celebrate Black excellence through free events.

On February 9th, a screening of the documentary ‘C.F. Pope: Where the Champions Were Grown’ is being shown at 11:00 a.m. inside Union Station room 170.

Immediately following the documentary screening, a Q& A with Dr. Richard Newkirk, a renowned C.F. Pope alumnus, will be offered.

The next week, on February 15th, Genesis Block is teaming up with the Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF) to host this tradeshow-style fair to showcase local Black-owned businesses, potential trade partners, diversity leaders in supply, and financial partners to build meaningful relationships within the greater Wilmington community.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. in the McKeithan Center on CFCC’s North Campus in Castle Hayne.

Another events in Union Station room 170 is being held on February 20th at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Robert L. Campbell will be speaking on the topic of “Developing a Millionaire Mindset.”

Finally, on February 25th, a CFCC basketball doubleheader will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Joe & Barbara Schwartz Center.

Women’s basketball will face opponent Catawba Valley at 1:00 p.m. with men’s basketball taking on Spartanburg Methodist at 3:00 p.m.

The doubleheader will feature the singing of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Art students from Wilmington Girls Academy, GLOW, will be showcasing Black History Monththemed artwork throughout the day in the Schwartz Center lobby.