CFCC offers tuition-free opportunity for eligible North Carolina high school grads

Cape Fear Community College (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cape Fear Community College is excited to announce that eligible 2022 North Carolina high school graduates can have their tuition and fees covered at CFCC for up to two years.

Through the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant, North Carolina class of 2020, 2021, and 2022 high school graduates may be eligible to receive this grant— money that does not need to be repaid —for tuition and fees toward a degree or to attain transfer credit.

Full-time eligible students will receive $700 to $2,800 per year for a total of two years.

Less than full-time students may receive a partial award.

The Longleaf Commitment Grant Program ends at the conclusion of the 2023 spring semester.

“High school graduates have the exclusive opportunity to earn a degree from CFCC without accumulating student debt,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “There is no better time to go to college than now; this type of grant for students is rare. I urge students to take advantage of this opportunity.”

How to get started:

Learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for the NC Longleaf Commitment Grant at cfcc.edu. For more information, contact Rachel Cavenaugh at 910-362-7317 or rcavenaugh@cfcc.edu.

Students who are not eligible for the NC Longleaf Commitment Grant may be eligible for other scholarships and grant opportunities at CFCC. Learn more about CFCC’s resources to help pay for college at cfcc.edu/paying-for-cfcc/ or contact CFCC’s Financial Aid Office at cfcc.edu/financial-aid/contact-us.