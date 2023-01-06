CFCC receives grant addressing financial barriers for underserved students

CFCC has received a $250,000 grant to help support students (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College has received a $250,000 grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment.

This grant will enhance CFCC’s ability to support students pursuing careers in technical education and skilled trades who face financial challenges prohibiting them from completing their programs.

The grant will support 333 students, each with an award of $750. The award will help address the cost of registration fees, books, required tools, uniforms, materials, supplies, and credentialing exams.

“We are incredibly honored to be named a recipient in the inaugural New Hanover Community Endowment grant process. This grant will further Cape Fear Community College’s ability to make a real difference in the lives of our underserved students,” said Jim Morton, President of CFCC. “By addressing the financial barriers that have traditionally prevented these students from completing their programs of study, we can ensure our students can better their career opportunities.”

Eligible students must be New Hanover County residents, current CFCC students enrolled in a qualifying technical or trade program, and have completed a brief online application.