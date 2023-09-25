CFCC students can now seamlessly transfer into NCSU program

(Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College and NC State University have announced a transfer agreement between their schools.

CFCC students who have completed at least 45 credit hours in Criminal Justice Technology or Public Safety Administration programs now have the ability to seamlessly transfer into NCSU’s Leadership in the Public Sector bachelor degree program.

The transfer agreement’s key features include guaranteed admission for eligible students and a streamlined transfer process, making it easier than ever for CFCC students to continue pursuing higher education.

“We are excited to establish this transfer agreement with North Carolina State University,” said Jim Morton, CFCC President. “This partnership not only simplifies the transfer process for our students but opens up a world of possibilities for them to excel academically and advance their careers.”

The Leadership in the Public Sector (LPS) bachelor’s degree is offered online and provides the ethical, theoretical, and analytical skills required for effective public sector leadership.

Graduates find career opportunities in public and nonprofit organizations and private firms or seek advanced degrees in political science, public administration, nonprofit sector management, and law.

For more information on CFCC’s Criminal Justice Technology program, visit their website here. To learn more about the Public Safety Administration program, click here.