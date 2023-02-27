CFCC to host Animated Film Festival

(Photo: CFCC)

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — A free festival featured animated films is coming to Cape Fear Community College.

The Animation Show of Shows Animated Film Festival is taking place on Tuesday, March 14, at 2:00 p.m. in CFCC’s Union Station in room 170.

The festival is open to the public and is free to attend.

CFCC says the festival will feature ten internationally acclaimed animated short films from Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured films include:

Aurora — Jo Meuris (U.S.)

Average Happiness — Maja Gehrig (Switzerland)

Beyond Noh — Patrick Smith/Kaori Ishida (U.S./Japan)

Beseder (Good and Better) — Gil Alkabetz (Germany)

Empty Places — Geoffroy de Crecy (France)

Rain (Deszcz) — Piotr Milczarek (Poland)

The Man Who Planted Trees — Frederic Back (Canada)

Ties — Dina Velikovskaya (Germany/Russia)

Yes-People — Gísli Darri Halldórsson (Iceland)

Zoizoglyphe — Jeanne Apergis (France)

Animation historian, and curator of the festival, Ron Diamond, will introduce the films and be available for a Question & Answer Session following the screenings.

“We’re excited to host this festival and provide an opportunity for our graphic design students and the community to experience emerging and renowned animators,” said Cable Hardin, CFCC Program Director for Advertising and Graphic Design. “Animation is a powerful storytelling medium, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique cinematic experience to our community.”

To learn more about the festival, films, and filmmakers, click here.