Chadbourn celebrating the 90th annual Strawberry Festival

The four-day festival attracted people from surrounding counties, as it has been a tradition of Columbus County for nine decades now.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn celebrated its’ 90th annual Strawberry Festival.

The four-day festival attracted people from surrounding counties, as it has been a tradition of Columbus County for nine decades now.

On Saturday, the festival held its well-attended parade, where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the red berry that Chadbourn is known for.

There were vendors, entertainment, and a car show to enjoy for all.

Imani Cook is a Chadbourn native who attends the festival every year.

Cook said, “I look forward to it almost every year, I was an active member of the band, of the marching band — West Columbus. So, I really look forward to coming and seeing the band each year. I just hope they continue to have the Strawberry Festival because Chadbourn’s home.

The festival also honored past Strawberry Festival queens by having them ride in the parade, one queen dating back to the 1940’s.