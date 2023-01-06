Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

Tatyana Faulk-Frink is a medical student, entrepreneur and founder of local nonprofit Her Highness Inc.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor.

She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color.

Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.

She is also an entrepreneur, and founder of a local nonprofit called Her Highness Inc. which offers college resource fairs, STEM programming, and scholarships for women and girls.

Faulk-Frink says her platform is advocating for equitable access to healthcare, especially in communities of color.

“I’ve been blessed. It’s absolutely an opportunity to set an example for young girls in our community, and back in my hometown. Chadbourn is a very small, rural area, –you know, and sometimes it can feel like we don’t maybe have the most opportunities and resources, and so for me it feels like I’m able to display to those young girls there, and women, that anything is possible.”

Faulk-Frink will compete for the 2023 Ms. Black U.S.A pageant in Washington, D.C in August.

The pageant will be nationally televised and livestreamed.