Chadbourn Police issue multiple citations, arrests in weekend checking station

(Photo: Chadbourn Police Department)

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies came together over the weekend in an attempt to keep the streets of Chadbourn safer.

The Chadbourn Police Department led a license checking station and saturation patrol on N. Brown Street on Saturday from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Officers then conducted a patrol of Chadbourn from 11:15pm to 1:15am.

Police say the goal was to ensure the compliance of motor vehicle codes and to reduce motor vehicle accidents, injuries and death associated with impaired driving.

In all, Police issued 18 citations and made 6 arrests.

The arrests were:

-1 for Driving While Impaired

-2 for Possession of Controlled Substance

-3 for Weapons Charges

Police say one person will be charged on a Juvenile Petition for:

-Misdemeanor Flee to Elude with a Motor Vehicle

-Resist, Obstruct & Delay an Officer

-Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance

-Possession of Counterfeit Driver’s License

-2 counts of Assault on a Government Official with Motor Vehicle

-Careless and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

-Exceeding Posted Speed