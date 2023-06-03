Chamber of Commerce hosts annual elected official’s appreciation barbecue

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In downtown Wilmington, at the Chamber of Commerce, there was an annual get-together for those who represent the community.

Friday night was the annual elected official’s appreciation barbecue.

It was an opportunity for members of the business community to meet and discuss ways to continue improving the Cape Fear but also a night to thank each other for their hard work and dedication.

New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus were a few of the represented counties.

State Senator, Michael Lee, represents New Hanover County. He said he looks forward to events like this and said it’s a chance to catch up with those who care about similar things.

“We do it in a setting where we can really talk and listen and really hear each other out,” Senator Lee said.

“It’s really nice when folks support some of the things we’ve been doing and it’s also nice to hear about some of the things people may be concerned about that we may not be aware of just yet, so we can really kinda keep in touch with the business community.”

Senator Lee said although it’s great getting together with friends and colleagues, it’s even better with barbecue.