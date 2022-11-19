Chapel Hill names first woman police chief
Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew has been named the town's first woman top cop.
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — The Town of Chapel Hill has made a milestone hire as its next police chief.
“”We have a very strong foundation of community policing, and our officers are at the heart of that,” Lehew said in a tweet. “As Chief, I will support and invest in our team, so we can give our best to our community.”
Town Manager Maurice Jones announced the hire, which comes after a nationwide search to replace retiring Police Chief Chris Blue.
