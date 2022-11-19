Chapel Hill names first woman police chief

Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew has been named the town's first woman top cop.

Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew has been named the town's first woman top cop. (Photo: Town of Chapel Hill)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — The Town of Chapel Hill has made a milestone hire as its next police chief.

Assistant Chief Celisa Lehew has been named the town’s first woman top cop.

“”We have a very strong foundation of community policing, and our officers are at the heart of that,” Lehew said in a tweet. “As Chief, I will support and invest in our team, so we can give our best to our community.”

Town Manager Maurice Jones announced the hire, which comes after a nationwide search to replace retiring Police Chief Chris Blue.

To read the whole story, visit WTVD’s website here.