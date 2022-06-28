Charges pending after Sunday morning deadly crash along US 17 in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday around 4:30 am the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old male from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on US 17 in Brunswick County.

Police say the car was traveling at a very high rate of speed, left the roadway to the right and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then became airborne and rolled end-over-end several times, police say.

While the vehicle was rolling, 3 teenaged, unbelted backseat occupants were ejected. The vehicle then came to rest on its top. The driver and front seat passenger were able to exit the vehicle with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Grand Strand Hospital.

Two of the ejected occupants were also transported to Grand Strand Hospital with severe injuries. A 17-year-old female from Myrtle Beach, SC who was ejected passed away on scene.

State Highway Patrol says impairment is suspected of the driver and charges are pending.